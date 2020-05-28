Essentia Duluth Heritage Center Announces Soft Opening Next Month

Teams will be allowed to have two small pods of 10 or less to be on the ice for skill development.
DULUTH, Minn. – The Essentia Duluth Heritage Center has announced a soft opening on June 8th.

Teams will be allowed to have two small pods of 10 or less to be on the ice for skill development. This is in accordance to the state’s Phase II of their Stay Safe Plan. Phase III would allow for scrimmages and games to be played, but there is no date set on when that phase will happen.

