Grant Recipients Receive Money for COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 60 recipients are getting checks from a variety of non-profits to help them through this COVID-19 crisis.

Organizers, which include those from the Northland – Ordean, Lloyd K. Johnson, Duluth Superior Area Community Foundations, along with United Way – focused on multiple areas of need with their main goal of helping vulnerable individuals.

Funding will go toward hiring extra staffing and adaptive technology, while also helping them get more volunteers.

St. Ann’s residence is one of the recipients of the funds.

The organization was hit by COVID-19 in particular, with 29 cases altogether – 11 who had passed away from the virus but 18 who had recovered.

“It’s a war,” said Scott Johnson, the executive director at St. Ann’s. “This was for us and it’s on-going as we are still on lockdown as all the nursing homes and the assisted living buildings and it’s a war that you just can’t easily grasp it.”

Funds for the recipients ranged from $2,000 at a low to $25,000. Requests for the grant proposals started in March.

“I would say our employees have gotten through this,” said Johnson. “It’s something they’ll never forget and it’s something that we take seriously every day.”

Other organizations that received money include Duluth Bethel, Superior Douglas County YMCA, and North Shore Horizons.