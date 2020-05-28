Local Organization Launches Mask Force Initiative

The artists have made over one-thousand masks since April which will be distributed to community housing organizations in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite closing temporarily due the Covid-19 pandemic, Zeitgeist, and artists from the Renegade Theater got to work and began making masks.

The artists have made over one-thousand masks since April which will be distributed to community housing organizations such as: Life House, AICHO and the Damiono Center.

“Our goal is to give as many masks away to the community as possible. And then we are also selling some of the masks as a way to support the program. For every masks that somebody buys we donate an additional mask to the community,” Zeitgeist Community Development Director, Amy Demmer says.

The masks will be delivered to those areas some time next week.