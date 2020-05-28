MIAC Commish Dan McKane Talks St. Scholastica Addition

The Saints have been on the MIAC's radar for more than 20 years as they became their first new member since 1985.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – This week, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference welcomed St. Scholastica to their 13-team membership. According to commissioner Dan McKane, the Saints have been on the MIAC’s radar for more than 20 years as they became their first new member since 1985.

“Adding St. Scholastica has been very welcomed by our entire membership. I think they saw there’s a need. There’s comfort in numbers. It’s a really high-quality conference on the academic side and the competition side. I think adding St. Scholastica is only going to help enhance what we already offer,” said McKane.

The Saints dominated the UMAC, winning the past eleven Jerome Kruse All-Sports Awards. McKane also talked about which sports specifically caught his eye.

“I know their men’s and women’s hockey teams, men’s and women’s soccer. Those two sports, I think, are going to come in and make some really big impact within the MIAC. And I know that the others are going to do really well. I think hockey and soccer, they’ve got some great traditions at St. Scholastica and are going to make a big impression right away,” McKane said.

CSS will move 20 of their 22 varsity sports to the MIAC, leaving out men’s and women’s Nordic skiing.