Northland Goodwill Open and Operating

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland Goodwill is now open. So far, they have recalled about a quarter of their employees after laying off about 300.

The business is now taking a phased approach in terms of calling people back to work after being closed for two months.

“We need peoples’ donations more than ever,” said Scott Vezina, the communications and training manager at the Goodwill. “We need shopping more than ever so we warmly invite you back to shop and to donate with us.”

Stores from around the region including in Duluth, Superior and the Iron Range are open for donations and retail sales from 9-5 Monday through Saturday.