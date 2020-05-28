Park Point Beaches Packed, Lester Park Busy With People Enjoying Sunshine

DULUTH, Minn. – Park Point beaches were filled with people enjoying the warm temperatures and beautiful sunshine along the shores of Lake Superior.

“We got the guys, chilling with the boys, the females walking around, we got these guys, Seth, all them, it’s crazy,” said one beach-goer. “We’ve got everyone here. It’s just insane.”

Insane is how some people might describe a crowded beach in the middle of a pandemic.

Beach-goers we spoke with say they know it might not be the best idea, but they’re willing to take the risk.

“It worries me every day, but usually I try to stay away from people who are vulnerable about the virus,” said Sebastian Lannelongue.

They say you can only expect people to isolate for so long before they rush into public again.

“You can’t really expect a human being to just be confined and have no social interactions,” added Lannelongue.

Meanwhile, the parking lot was also packed at Lester Park in Duluth.

“I just thought it would be a good day on my days off just to take them out and get them outside because we’ve been isolating at the house,” said Joel Boshey, who was at the park with his daughters.

Families swam in the Lester River and hikers enjoyed miles of wooded trails.

“There’s a lot of people that are out, but you don’t really cross paths with that many people,” said hiker Megan Stumpf.

While people are flocking to inland parks in Duluth, families tell us there was a lot of space to spread out.

“It ain’t cram packed and everybody kind of keeps their distance and the water’s constantly flowing,” explained Boshey.

Back on the beaches, people say they try to keep their distance from other groups.

That’s not always possible with how busy it is, but swimmers say it’s worth it to spend time in Lake Superior.

“You get a great, great, beautiful day like this and you could just jump into this freezing water that never goes to a comfortable temperature. You can always feel like you’re sitting in the middle of an iceberg,” explained Lannelongue. “It’s like nothing in the world.”

The City of Duluth is now considering making restrictions along Park Point beaches because of the large crowds not following social distancing guidelines.

Here’s a statement from a city spokesperson: