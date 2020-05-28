Season Begins June 15th for Superior Youth Organization

According to their Facebook page, they are currently in Phase 1, which is just practices with no more than 20 people on the fields.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Youth Organization announced Thursday that they are planning to start their season the week of June 15th, and as long as they have enough teams, it will run through the week of August 21st.

Initial registration fees will be refunded immediately and a new sign-up process will be created in the next few days. According to their Facebook page, they are currently in Phase 1, which is just practices with no more than 20 people on the fields. No word on when Phase 2 will happen, which would allow for games to be played. For more information, click here.