Thirsty Pagan Brewing Hosts Live Music With Social Distancing

The Fractals played live music outside at free tailgate party

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thirsty Pagan Brewing in Superior took advantage of the nice weather for some live music and social distancing.

The Fractals played the music while Thirsty Pagan staff served pizza and beer to people attending the free tailgate party.

Owner Steve Knauss tells us live music has always been a big part of the Thirsty Pagan, so he’s excited to bring it back outside where guests have the space to safely eat and drink.

“Live music’s a big deal. It allows people to relax, feel normal for a minute, give me a break kind of thing, let me have a beer. So we’re doing that. They’re having a break, they’re having a beer,” said Knauss. “The sun’s out. Thank goodness the sun’s out, oh my God, and we’re really enjoying that.”

More live music is expected this summer at the restaurant and bar when the weather cooperates.

The Thirsty Pagan is open every day for indoor service by reservation only, with six or seven tables spaced apart inside.