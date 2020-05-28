Two Organizations Donate Meals to Healthcare Workers

Two local organizations came together to treat St. Luke's workers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Two local organizations came together to treat St. Luke’s workers.

Red Lobster and Napa Seafood Foundation joined forces to deliver meals to frontline workers. The anesthesia team benefited from the meals today, with a total of 25 meals delivered to say thank you.

“We are just overall so appreciative of all the gifts that are coming forward, the food, the mask, everything. It’s really touching to us at the foundation,” said Megan Avery, the development associate with St. Luke’s Foundation.

The meals included everything from chicken and shrimp scampi to shrimp linguine alfredo.