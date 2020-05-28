Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, May 28

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 22,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 35 new deaths bringing the death total to 967 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 225,208 tests have been completed to date.

There are 16,655 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 2,880 patients have required hospitalization and 606 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 606 patients, 242 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 73

Cook: 0

Itasca: 54 – 8 deaths

Koochiching: 7

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 117 – 14 deaths

Ashland: 2

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 19

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 7

Gogebic: 5 – 1 death

As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 16,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 539 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

