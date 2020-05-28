WPASL to Begin 2020 Season in Late June

HAYWARD, Wis. – The Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League will begin their season on June 28th.

Newcomers Ashland Armada FC and Duluth FC Academy will not be able to participate this year, which leaves six teams including Hayward United SC.

“They have a good team coming. They finished fourth in the league last year. They do really well for a small town club. It’s a town of 2,000 people and they compete with the big boys so it’s exciting to see what they get. They usually have some guys come down from Duluth to help fill out their team. They’ll have a strong team this year. It will be exciting,” said league president Kaden Burgman.

Teams will play a 10-game schedule with no playoffs. Rather, the top-placed team at the end of the season will be declared the champion. Fans will be allowed to attend games, but each venue will have its own rules on social distancing.