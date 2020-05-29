COVID-19 Update: 53 Cases, 9 Deaths Reported in Itasca County

Health Professionals Advise Residents to Maintain a Healthy Diet, Exercise Routine

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – As of Friday Itasca County Public Health Officials confirm 53 positive COVID-19 cases within the county.

The youngest case is reported in an elementary aged individual.

The county also reports a total of nine deaths related to coronavirus.

Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital has tested over 1,000 residents for COVID-19.

This comes as health professionals continue to stress the need for residents to keep moving in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle amid the ongoing pandemic.

Orthopedic professionals and chiropractors remind residents to eat a healthy diet in order to help boost your immune system.

This includes a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

The importance of exercise and daily stretching is also on the minds of medical professionals.

“As we’ve had more screen time we definitley are going to be seeing more tightening in the front of our bodies, so stretch your shoulders out, get your ears over your shoulders, squeeze those shoulder blades back, posturally just think about that during the day,” said Kelly Barry, owner of Progressive Care Therapy.

Residents are encouraged to get outdoors as much as possible while maintaining strict social distance from others.

Additionally, all healthcare facilities in Itasca County continue to practice strict disinfecting measures and are ready to serve your medical needs.

Click here for more information from Itasca County Public Health Department.