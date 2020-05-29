CSS Football’s Mike Heffernan Excited for MIAC Move

The Saints will be in the Northwoods Green division along with Carleton, Gustavus Adolphus, Saint John's and St. Olaf.

DULUTH, Minn. – Next year, the St. Scholastica football team are taking their talents to the MIAC, a conference that the Saints haven’t had any success against in the past. But head coach Mike Heffernan is still excited for the challenge ahead.

“They have a lot of good coaches, a lot of good players, a lot of really good recruiting bases. And a lot of that comes from their institution reputations. Everything plays a major role into their success. The competition level is going to be exciting and it’s going to be challenging and we’re looking forward to it,” Heffernan said.

The addition of CSS, along with Macalester, allows the MIAC to be split into two divisions, creating a championship game at the end of the season for an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

“There’s a lot of teams in that conference that have competed for the AQ and they’ve also gotten a second bid. That’s what everybody is striving for. I want to make sure that we take one step at a time and make sure that we meet these challenges straight ahead and get ready to get rolling,” said Heffernan.

The Saints will be in the Northwoods Green division along with Carleton, Gustavus Adolphus, Saint John’s and St. Olaf.