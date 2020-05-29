Duluth Leaders Respond to Protests in Minneapolis

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth leaders are reacting to what’s going on in Minneapolis and they’re saying how people in Duluth are showing support to George Floyd and his family.

“We have work to do,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. “We have conversations to be had. We have listening to take place.”

Mayor Larson gave her first public comment on the killing of 46-year old George Floyd. The mayor said she wants to make sure everyone is heard as the city works through this difficult time.

“I am committed to doing that with you, with this community, with leaders, with residents,” said Mayor Larson. “I know that you’re hurting. I know that for our African heritage community in particular this week is wrenching and painful.”

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said in a written statement that he is “sickened, saddened, and embarrassed… As law enforcement professionals in lifesaving organizations, we all have a responsibility to preserve life and do it with honor and dignity.”

Meanwhile, Duluth City Councilor Janet Kennedy expressed her sympathy for Floyd and his family. She says she was glad that unlike in Minneapolis, demonstrations here in Duluth have been largely peaceful.

“We really respect the peaceful gatherings and respect the people who have done that in a manner that didn’t look like Minneapolis,” said Councilor Kennedy.

Councilor Kennedy also was grateful for the police blocking off roads and escorting protestors earlier in the week as they gathered and marched up London Road.

“We have a police force that I believe, and I’ve had the opportunity to work with on some policies, that are really really taking it to heart,” said Councilor Kennedy. “And they want to support our community in any way they can.”

Kennedy tells us people in Duluth will be lighting candles to show their support for Floyd. She also says Enger Tower will be lit up in gold to honor his life as well.