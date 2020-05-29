Families Enjoy Weather at Local Parks

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth parks were busy today as families came out to enjoy the nice weather.

Some were over at Enger Park where they went on a hike as they took a break from staying indoors. One family we spoke to says it’s also about getting a nice workout in while getting some vitamin D.

“For both for mental and physical health,” said Karen McDonald, a Duluth resident. “It’s just, I think it’s important just to get out and not be inside all the time and certainly can’t be afraid of this virus. We still have to live our lives and still enjoy the beauty of what we have in Duluth.”

The family we caught up with said they also plan on going up the shore this weekend and hitting up Brighton Beach.