Former Marshall Baseball Standout Carter Sullivan Commits to Ave Maria University

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth Marshall baseball standout Carter Sullivan announced on his Twitter page that he’s going to Ave Maria University in Florida to play his college ball.

The campus is about one hour southwest of Fort Myers, which Sullivan says will give him a much-needed change of scenery.

“It’s a beautiful campus. Just a really good environment there. A very strong Catholic faith, which is important to me. It was a big part of my decision. And academically, it’s a very good academic school so I’ll be able to grow in that as well,” said Sullivan.

This past year, Sullivan played on the Minnesota post-grad team, a new program that allows players to train, play against JUCO teams and maintain full college eligibility.

“I took this year to develop and then it got shutdown. But at the same time, I achieved my goal and I found a school that I believe is a perfect fit for me. I guess it all worked out in the end and I’m happy about it,” Sullivan said.