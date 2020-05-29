Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival Exploring Other Options for 2020

The festival is normally held at Spirit Mountain, but with it being closed for the summer, the festival is looking at other options to still hold the event.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the news that Spirit Mountain would be closed for the summer season, many events are having to postpone or find other options to hold their event, including the Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival.

The annual festival, which raises money for local charities and Duluth mountain biking trails, was set to happen August 7-9 with some of the rides starting and ending at Spirit Mountain. Now, the festival is looking at other options, liking holding a smaller race, to still hold the event.

“This is an event that we think we can pull off responsibly, execute responsibly. We can have staggered starts for our events to keep people distant. We’re going to be outside obviously the whole time and it’s much easier to maintain those safety standards when we operate that way,” Dan Markham, committee chair for the Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival said.

The Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival is hoping to have the final decision made by July 1.