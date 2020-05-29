Marnie Grondahl Retires From Duluth Fire Department

DULUTH, Minn.– One of Duluth’s most accomplished firefighters is retiring today after spending more than 32 years with the department.

Marnie Grondahl was Duluth Fire Department’s first woman to serve in a chief level officer role with the fire department. She was also awarded the distinguished service award from the International Association of Arson Investigators.

She says she’s had a great career and is thankful for all the people she’s worked with.

“I admire and appreciate all of the men and women that I’ve worked with in operations and in the life safety division,” said Grondahl. “They’re all such hardworking helpful people,”

Grondahl says she plans to spend the next chapter of her life doing some golfing, fishing, camping and more.