MN Power Working to Restore Outages in Lakeside, Congdon Areas

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power says crews are working to restore power to about 1,800 customers in the Lakeside, Congdon, and Hidden Valley areas.

The outages were reported around 9:38 a.m. Friday.

Minnesota Power says the cause of the outages is due to a broken power pole.

In a Friday morning tweet, Minnesota Power also said that the outage map is currently unavailable to customers.