MN Power Working to Restore Outages in Lakeside, Congdon Areas
DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power says crews are working to restore power to about 1,800 customers in the Lakeside, Congdon, and Hidden Valley areas.
The outages were reported around 9:38 a.m. Friday.
Crews are working to restore power to about 1800 customers in the Lakeside area of Duluth.
Minnesota Power says the cause of the outages is due to a broken power pole.
Crews are working to quickly and safely restore power to these customers which also includes Congdon and Hidden Valley areas of Duluth (cause is a broken power pole). NOTE: our outage map is currently unavailable.
In a Friday morning tweet, Minnesota Power also said that the outage map is currently unavailable to customers.