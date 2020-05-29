Salons Prepare to Reopen

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota salons now have the Governor’s ok to reopen with reduced capacity starting Monday after being shut down since March because of the pandemic.

Leanaya Miller manages Rue 48 salon on South Lake Avenue in Canal Park. She’s busy getting the business ready to reopen next Wednesday and is definitely ready to see customers again.

“Excited…talked to a lot of guests who are excited to come in and join us,” said Miller. “It’s been hard. A lot of our guests, with social media the way it is, have been contacting us and saying, when can we come, when can we come, what’s happening?”

The reopening will include several changes of the salon. No waxings, no facials and no hand or scalp massages. For now, only colorings and haircuts will be available for customers all in the name of safety.

Finally being able to reopen makes Leanaya happy.

“I think it’s great,” said Miller. “Duluth has a lot of small, locally-owned salons. And I think it’s nice that people are getting back to work now.”

All Minnesota salons will require customers and employees to wear masks as they reopen and can only operate at 25% capacity. Work stations will also be cleaned from top to bottom between clients.