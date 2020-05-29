Two Harbors Hangs Banners For Senior Class

Two Harbors High School hung banners of each senior on light posts on Waterfront Dr., First Ave. and 7th St.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – As graduation season continues, schools and communities are still doing what they can to honor their seniors.

“It didn’t really hit me until the Governor [Tim Walz] actually closed school for the rest of the year,” Two Harbors senior Emily Carlson said.

Like thousands of others across the country, seniors at Two Harbors High School missed out on most of their spring semester.

“Prom was a big one. A lot of us had already bought all of our dresses which is a bummer. Kind of a last thing to do together. Yearbooks was kind of a big thing too, not having our friends be able to sign them,” Emily said.

“Your spring is kind of the fun time. It’s the proms and the last seasons and last choir concerts and baccalaureate and graduation and they’re missing out on all of those times were they could sit back, relax and enjoy the fruits of their labor,” event organizer and senior mom Pam Carlson added.

So the community decided to honor their 80 seniors. They put out lawn signs, had a class picture on a bus, and now have banners of each senior hanging from light posts on Waterfront Dr., First Ave. and 7th St.

“I had seen this idea posted somewhere else, shot it out to some other parents, there seemed to be a lot of interest so we took it and ran with it,” Pam said.

The community even got support from local businesses to get the banners fully paid for, as this small town did everything they could to give their seniors the celebration they deserved.

I had a lot of them in kindergarten and then I moved up to first grade the following year so then I had many of them in first grade. And then I also have a senior daughter and I’ve grown really close to her friends and through sports. If I can do something that’s going to give them a little wow factor, i’m going to do it. anything to make them happy and make their lives a little better, I’m in,” Pam said.

“It’s nice to know the community supports us this much. we never expected to have this much support, we’ve felt kind of alone being so separate from each other. it’s nice to know that we have a community like ours that will step behind us and support us no matter what,” Emily added.