Zenith Bookstore Opens Virtually for Customers

The Zenith Bookstore is now open virtually to the public.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Zenith Bookstore in West Duluth is now open virtually to the public while keeping their brick and mortar store closed despite being able to.

Management says it’s all about keeping the public safe as they try and keep their loyal customer base happy.

“We feel a strong sense of responsibility to our community and to our customers,” said Bob Dobrow, one of the owners of Zenith Bookstore. “So we have definitely resisted the urge to open up right away.”

The bookstore also has a large used book inventory and has just resumed the used book program where customers trade-in their books. Management says they don’t touch the books for three to four days before sanitizing and shelving the books.