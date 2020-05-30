City of Duluth to Impose Curfew Saturday, Sunday Nights

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is instituting a curfew beginning at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30. The curfew will be imposed from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

The City will again issue a curfew on Sunday, May 31, from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Mayor Emily Larson said Saturday night that the curfew will give law enforcement another tool to enforce illegal activity connected with protests.

She said the curfew does not apply for people who have a work or medical reason to be out.