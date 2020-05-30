Grant Clafton Resigns as Head Coach of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Boys Hockey Team

COLERAINE, Minn. – Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys hockey coach Grant Clafton has resigned as head coach of the Raiders boys hockey team after five seasons. The Greenway High School Board approved Clafton’s resignation during their monthly meeting on Wednesday.

In his time with GNK, Clafton led the Raiders to a 90-41-2 record, including three straight appearances in the Section 7A championship game from 2017 to 2019. Last season, GNK knocked off 7A powerhouse Hermantown to win their first section title since 2001 and went on a remarkable run to the Class A state championship game where they fell to St. Cloud Cathedral.