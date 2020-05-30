Thousands of Protesters Flood The Streets of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands demanding justice for George Floyd came together in unity to peacefully protest through the streets of Duluth, while the unrest continues to unfold in Minneapolis.

People of all shades flooded downtown Duluth hoping to be heard as they fight to erase the injustice against people of color.

“We are tired of the injustice put on by the police and the institution we call the police,” said Protester Raining White.

Starting at the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial on First Street, many walked side by side trying to show the strength of solidarity.

But many believe there is more work to be done before change happens.

“I feel we have to do better as a nation because the human race is failing. We all are. We just have to do better,” said Protester Corinthian Rutherford. “It starts with things like this.”

Getting to the end of the road, thousands kneeled outside City Hall for a moment of silence for a total of nine minutes.

This represented the amount of time George Floyd was held down by police before his tragic death.

One man says the protest is a perfect example of the community sticking together to fight for the unjust loss of life.

“We are all human. Black, brown, white, or yellow, it doesn’t matter,” said White. “Somebody was murdered and there should be some kind of justice for that. I am proud to stand by anyone.”

Others believe if everyone had already been exercising this form of unity, maybe the country would be in a better place.

“I think this should be the norm. I don’t think this should be out of the norm. This is what society is about,” said Rutherford. “This is what the world is about. This is what real love is. This is how it should be anyway.”

But this protest is one step closer to getting to that norm.

One of the organizers for the protest hopes change can happen.

Being a black man and a young father, he felt it was his duty to bring everyone together.

“I have to step up as a man. Not only as a man, but as a brother. I needed to do what needed to be done,” said Organizer Joseph Carter.

In the end, the goal is to show that no life deserves to be taken and to prove the voices of minorities won’t go silent.