Wilderness Forward Nathan Adrian Commits to St. Scholastica Men’s Hockey

Adrian tallied six goals and seven assists in his first season with the Wilderness.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Minnesota Wilderness forward Nathan Adrian announced on Twitter that he has committed to the College of St. Scholastica men’s hockey team.

In his first season with the Wilderness, Adrian tallied six goals with seven assists. The Roseau native also played two games with the Bismarck Bobcats after finishing a stellar career at Roseau High School, scoring 37 points his senior year.