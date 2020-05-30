Wilderness Forward Nathan Adrian Commits to St. Scholastica Men’s Hockey

Adrian tallied six goals and seven assists in his first season with the Wilderness.
Claudia Chakamian,

CLOQUET, Minn. – Minnesota Wilderness forward Nathan Adrian announced on Twitter that he has committed to the College of St. Scholastica men’s hockey team.

In his first season with the Wilderness, Adrian tallied six goals with seven assists. The Roseau native also played two games with the Bismarck Bobcats after finishing a stellar career at Roseau High School, scoring 37 points his senior year.

Categories: College, Sports

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Spring 2020 728x90