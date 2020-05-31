5K For The Frontlines Makes Way to Northland

5K For The Frontlines is a virtual fitness challenge raising money and awareness for those working on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the coronavirus continues to impact people and communities across the country, people are still doing what they can to help. And now, a national movement has made its way to the Northland.

5K For The Frontlines is a virtual fitness challenge raising money and awareness for those working on the frontlines fighting COVID-19. Participants run, walk or bike a 5K, donate $5 to organizations like World Central Kitchen, and tag five people on social media to join the challenge.

The 5K started on May 16 and now people in the Northland are joining the trend. UMD women’s hockey Director of Operations Nick Bryant also works with USA Hockey, who has helped promote the challenge. Bryant said a lot of the team doctors he works with at Team USA are currently working on the frontlines, and this gives him and other athletes a chance to stay active and give back.

“There’s no better time than now for everybody to come together and it’s no better time than now for people in Duluth to ban together. Our team doctors and athletic trainers, they’re out there right now on the frontlines. We all fight for the same goal when we’re at camps and competitions. The least we can do is get out there and do 3.1 miles where there’s a lot of other people, specifically those frontline workers who are sacrificing every single day in this battle to fight coronavirus,” Bryant said.

Former UMD goaltender Maddie Rooney also participated in the challenge.