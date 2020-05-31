Local Restaurants Hold A Food Drive

Non-perishable items are being accepted until June 7th.

DULUTH, Minn – The Tavern and Black Woods restaurants are helping give back to the community by holding a food drive.

Patrons are being asked to donate a minimum of two non-perishable items to help support the cause.

Those who donate can receive a five dollar discount on their curbside or delivery order.

All items collected in the food drive will be donated to local organizations in the area to help those going through a rough patch as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

“There’s just a lot of people right now that might need it more than ever. A lot of people have downtime to do a little something extra and help out to do something good in their community,” said Assistant General Manager Taylor Paddock.

They can be dropped off at the Tavern on the Hill in Duluth or any Black Woods location.