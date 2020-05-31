Protesters On The Range Gather Together To Show Change Can Happen

"We must all come together, whether you are white, black, Hispanic, or Native American. We are all fighting for one cause," said Protester Jerome Jackson.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Dozens of protesters peacefully gathered in Virginia to fight for justice for George Floyd after he lost his life while in the custody of those sworn to protect and serve.

Fighting for change won’t come easy as the injustice towards people of color continues to rise.

But protesters in the close-knit community of Virginia are bonding together to prove change can happen.”

As one of the most revolutionary men in African American history, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood before a quarter of a million people sharing his dream, standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial back in 1963.

That dream still lives within the community of Virginia as protesters from all races unified to fight against inequalities and injustices still plaguing the nation.

Bonding together as one is an action that could hopefully bring change.

“It’s not a systematic issue that the African American community has to speak about. It’s up to all of us,” said Organizer Christopher Horoshak.

And protesting peacefully through the streets of Virginia may have made it clear that this community won’t remain silent any longer.

“Our intentions are just to build a community of people who are trying to make a change,” said Organizer Kelly Zibrowski. “Its time for our community to change and be better.”

But many believe protesting is only part of the solution.

“Keep writing your governors, senators, and the president to let them know we stand in unity. We do not want any trouble. We do not want any violence, but we want some reconciliation and a fix so we can have equality,” said Protester Rashod McCray.

One man who is running for the Minnesota Senate seat in district six agrees it will take government leaders to help bring forth that equality.

But to do so those leaders must learn first hand how the injustice impacts people of color.

“You can’t speak on an issue or vote on laws unless you walk the walk. talking the talk is ok, but unless you walk the walk nothing is going to change,” said Horoshak.

While an everlasting change may take time, these protesters are proving it has to start somewhere.

“This is that mustard seed. That seed has been planted and it’s going to spread abroad. I pray to god I am here to see that seed spread,” said Jackson.