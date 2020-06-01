A & Dubs Opens For Summer in West Duluth After COVID Delay

Customers excited to eat outside the neighborhood favorite again.

DULUTH, Minn.- A & Dubs, the drive in burger spot in West Duluth, opened to a parking lot full of excited customers Monday.

A & Dubs normally opens the day after Mother’s Day but they delayed resuming business due to the Coronavirus.

Customers said they were anxious to get back to the neighborhood staple they grew up with.

“It’s just a neighborhood thing I mean if you grew in the west end you go to A & Dubs it’s just something everybody does,” said Tim “Mud” Mlodozyniec, who’s been eating at A & Dubs for about 50 years. “Good food, good poeple, good family it’s been a family owned buyisnes for as long sas it’s been open.”

While they opened at 4 p.m. on Monday, their normal hours are 10:30-9.