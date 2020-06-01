Black Beach Campground Set to Open Soon in Silver Bay

The campground includes 49 full size RV sites, with most including hook ups to electricity, water, and sewer.

SILVER BAY, Minn. – Black Beach Campground is set to open in a few weeks along Highway 61 in Silver Bay.

It provides 49 full-size RV sites to campers headed up the North Shore.

Of these sites, 34 of them will be full hook up sites with electricity, water, and sewer and 15 other sites will be electricity only.

There are also wheelchair accessible bathrooms and showers along with a playground.

The campground was paid for through the help of state bonding money and other grants.

The city administrator, Lana Frahlich, says the campground will help fill a niche on the North Shore.

“There’s not enough camping along here people like to be out in nature and like to be part of the camping scene and there’s just not enough so we are just supplementing what’s already here,” said Frahlich.

The nearly 50 sites are within a short distance of Black Beach, Superior Hiking Trail, and even the Silver Bay town center.

“Coming out of the COVID crisis this is the medicine that our local economy needs and the people that need it the most are our local retailers who have struggled and it just can’t come quick enough,” said Mayor Scott Johnson, of Silver Bay.

The campground will be open in just a few weeks and reservations can be made on the website here.