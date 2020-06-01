Douglas County Buildings Reopen to Public

Only two entrances are accessible for the public right now: the east entrance to the courthouse off of Cumming Avenue, and the main door of the Government Center.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On Monday, the Douglas County Government buildings reopened to the general public.

The office is still encouraging people to work from home and for the public to do business by phone or email when possible.