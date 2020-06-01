Essentia Health Employees And Union Workers Stand Against Layoffs

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week Essentia Health announced permanent layoffs for about 900 employees within its health care system, including members of the local steelworkers union.

Many of those employees and union members are fighting back with hopes of saving their jobs.

The Covid-19 pandemic is putting a financial strain on health care systems around the nation, including Essentia Health.

The impacts are forcing the organization’s hand.

But many of these Essentia workers are upset and are speaking out about losing their jobs.

“We are fighting back against Essentia, said picket organizer Lucas Dietsche. “They obviously don’t recognize that Essentia is part of the word essential.”

As part of their battle, a big group of Essentia workers used a moving picket line to make their voices heard.

Dozens of cars assembled in unity to showcase their view that cutting positions is not the answer.

One Essentia Health employee hopes the high profile picket will make a difference.

But the idea of losing jobs comes with a lot of emotions.

“It makes me want to cry, said Lori Seymour, “Essentia is one of the biggest employers in the this area. We need them. We need our jobs.”

Essentia leaders say they just can’t afford to keep everyone employed.

The hospital has lost nearly $100 million since March as patient volumes have decreased due to the pandemic.

However, many of those fighting for their jobs believe Essentia is spending too much money in other areas like purchasing a new hospital in Moose Lake and continuing construction of the Vision Northland project.

“Honestly it’s pretty insulting that you are looking to lay off all of these skilled, loyal, and dedicated workers,” said President of United Steelworkers Local 9460 Deanna Hughes.

Another issue is also becoming a huge concern for many of the employees facing layoffs.

They wonder what will happen if the projected next coronavirus surge takes over the Northland.

“When the surge does hit its going to make it harder for the members of our community to get access to quality health care because the staff won’t be there,” said Hughes.

Essentia is still in the process of notifying employees about exactly who will be laid off and when.