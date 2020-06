Former Hilltopper Willy Stauber Commits to UW-Eau Claire Men’s Hockey

The 6'2" defenseman spent the past two seasons and some change with the Bismarck Bobcats in the NAHL.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Marshall standout Willy Stauber has committed to playing college hockey at UW-Eau Claire.

The 6’2″ defenseman spent the past two seasons and some change with the Bismarck Bobcats in the NAHL. In 105 games, Stauber finished with seven goals and 27 assists.