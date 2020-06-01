Grant Clafton Talks Moving On From Greenway Boys Hockey Team

COLERAINE, Minn. – This past weekend, we learned that Grant Clafton has stepped down As head coach of the Greenway boys hockey team. After five seasons with the Raiders, Clafton says he felt like now was the time to step back and let someone else take over.

“There’s other things at stake, especially which is obviously the kids and the program. I truly do feel privileged to been able to coach in that program and I don’t want to leave it in a worse standing because I decide to stay on longer than I probably should,” said Clafton.

Clafton guided the Raiders to three straight Section 7A title game appearances, winning it last year which was their first since 2001. And their run continued in the state tourney, culminating in a second-place finish.

“You know, obviously Donte’s story and Benny Troumbly and guys like that. Christian Miller, Nikola Rajala, Cameron Lantz. All those things, Logan Wright. It’s something that’s going to really stick with me for a long, long time. I can pretty much say that was the best experience that I ever had in hockey,” Clafton said.

And congratulations are in order for Clafton and his wife as she gave birth to their first child on Friday.