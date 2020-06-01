Hair and Nail Salons Open to the Public

Hair and nail salons across the area are starting to breathe a sigh of relief as they are allowed to open again.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hair and nail salons across the area are starting to breathe a sigh of relief as they are allowed to open again.

At VP Nails & Hair and Duo Tones Salons in Duluth, the owners are excited to open up to the public. Those at VP Nails & Hair say the stream of customers has been steady and it’s been sweet to be able to serve old clients.

“It’s great,” said Kim Phuong Tran-Vo, the owner of VP Nails & Hair. “I mean, I’m working on Carolyn right now. She’s my second customer today. Margaret left about a half an hour ago. It’s very consistent.”

On the other hand, at Duo Tones Salon in West Duluth, salon workers say it’s a fantastic feeling to be able to service regular clients again.

“Amazing,” said Lynn Hanson, the owner of Duo Tones Salon. “It’s a lot different because we are doing temp checks and sanitizing at the door so it’s different, but I think everybody is just excited to get in, get their roots touched up, get their hair done, visit with their stylists, so it’s really exciting.”

They also say that the little things like getting your hair or nails done make people feel normal again.

“To get out and to not be talking about COVID-19 or all the other things that are going on in the world and to just have some normalcy in your life, so that’s been huge,” said Hanson.

Torie Peterson is a regular customer at Duo Tones Salon and is excited to finally get her hair done.

“I was very excited and I think all my friends can back me up on that,” said Peterson. “I’ve been complaining about my hair for a while now and when they called me I was like, yes. It was a really good feeling actually.”

She says that it’s important for people to get their hair done in order to feel great.

“I think everyone just like wants to get their hair done,” said Peterson. “Everyone just wants to feel good about themselves so it’s just exciting to be able to finally do that now cause salons are opening.”

Tattoo parlors are open per the governor’s orders and all are doing so with restrictions including opening to 25% capacity while customers and employees must also wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.