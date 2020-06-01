Hermantown Breaks Ground for New Turf at Corey Veech Memorial Field

The school hopes the field will be ready by mid-August for the start of the football season this fall.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Corey Veech Memorial Field hosted its first football game on August 31st, 2001. It’s seen better days recently, so the school has finally began the first steps in giving it a much-needed facelift.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held Monday with school administrators and members of Centricity Credit Union, who provided the athletic department with over $1 million in funding for an all-purpose sports facility. And it all starts with a turf field.

“We’ve had a real need here. Our athletic facilities are lagging behind a little bit where our new buildings are at. A real need for not just for football, soccer or lacrosse. But for all of our sports that are outside, but also for all of our physical education classes and our elementary school, which will come up and use the field, too,” said Hermantown High School principal John Muenich.

“Our credit union was formed in the Hermantown community back in 1943. And in giving back and getting back to our roots and our branding within the community, this was a need for the credit union. We saw this as a positive adventure for branding purposes,” Centricity Credit Union president and CEO Doug Ralston said.

