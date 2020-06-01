Minnesota Restaurants Open For Outdoor Dine-In

DULUTH, Minn.– Bars and restaurants in Minnesota are serving customers again for the first time since March.

Restaurants can open only with limited capacity and only outdoor seating allowed per the governor’s order. But some business owners say it’s not enough to keep going.

Sir Ben’s Tavern on East Superior Street in Duluth saw a steady flow of customers Monday.

Duluth native Gena Zorbis was up from the Twin Cities and says Sir Ben’s is a spot she always tries to get to when she’s in town and is glad to be socializing in public with her family.

“The human contact, the people around, you’re breathing air and you’re out looking at people and you’re talking to people instead of in seclusion and technology. It’s everything,” said Zorbis.

Jacob bell and Sara Marie Sorenson are regulars at Sir Ben’s. The two were even there the last day customers were allowed inside. They say it was a no-brainer to come back they could go to restaurants again.

“It’s hope,” said Bell. “Being able to see people on the patio again, being able to see people at Sir Ben’s. Even though it’s a small amount of people, this is what our town is all about.”

The patio over at Skyline Social and Games in Hermantown also opened. But lightning earlier in the day meant the five reservations they had at that time were cancelled.

“When it’s lighting in the area, we aren’t going to have our customers out there and that’s what we faced today,” said Corey Kolquist, General Manager of Skyline Social and Games. “We’re going to face it in the coming weeks.”

Along with following state requirements, Skyline employees will need to wear masks and everybody will need a temperature check.

Kolquist says being open now is a must. He says they have enough space to seat 200 people outside with social distancing but state guidelines only allow a total of 50 people at a time.

“So frankly, we couldn’t go and we cannot go any longer without our business operating and frankly we need to get back to a percentage that puts us cash flow positive,” said Kolquist. “Because even with 50 people, we still aren’t going to be making any money.”

Skyline hopes to get summer volleyball and bocce ball leagues going again in the near future.