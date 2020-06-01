Protesters Meditate For Peace And Justice

DULUTH, Minn- Several protesters gathered outside of the Duluth courthouse to participate in a group meditation in honor of George Floyd.

About a dozen people sat in a moment of silence.

Their goal was to promote peace, justice, and change within the community as the nation is in the midst of turmoil.

The organizer says she hopes this effort gives people the courage to spread love.

“Everybody just wants the same thing which is life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That’s what we all are here for,” said Tianna Riis. “That’s what we all need to focus on. We just need to love each other. Embrace it all with unconditional love and go out into the world to make a difference.

The organizer hopes to host another group meditation in the future to help bring peace back to the community.