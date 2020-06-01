Restaurants, Bars, Salons and Campgrounds Allowed to Reopen Under Phase 2 of Stay Safe MN Plan

Minnesota moved into its second phase of reopening Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Phase II of Gov. Stay Safe MN plan, restaurants and bars can reopen for outdoor dining. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed at a time and reservations are required.

For the 70 to 80 percent of restaurants in Minnesota that do not have patios, some cities are changing their rules to give restaurants clearance to add tables outside on sidewalks and in parking lots.

Starting June 1, salons and barbershops can also reopen at 25 percent capacity. Masks are required for workers.

Many campgrounds will be back up and running Monday. Private campgrounds and those operated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will start reopening as long as they have plans for social distancing and sanitation. The DNR hopes to have all campgrounds at state parks, forests, and recreation areas open by June 15.

STAY SAFE MN PHASE II (Beginning June 1)

Social settings: Gatherings of 10 or fewer. Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines.

Critical businesses: Open. Must telework if you can.

Non-critical businesses (non-customer facing): Open. Must telework if you can. Must have a preparedness plan.

Retail: Open. 50 percent capacity. Must have a preparedness plan.

Restaurants and bars: Outdoors. 6 feet of distance must be maintained, no more than 50 customers. Reservations required. Masks required for workers strongly recommended for customers. Includes breweries/taprooms.

Personal services (salons, tattoos, barbershops): 6 feet of distance. 25 percent capacity. Appointments required. Masks required for workers and customers.

Gyms, personal fitness, yoga studios, martial arts: Closed

Entertainment (bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades, theaters): Closed.

Outdoor entertainment (movies in the park, concerts, etc.): Drive-in events per MDH guidelines.

Rec sports and youth programming: Open. Per MDH guidance. No games.

Outdoor recreation activities and facilities: Open. Per DNR’s outdoor recreation guidelines.

Places of worship, religious services, weddings, and funerals: Indoors – 10 or fewer. Outdoors – 10 or fewer, drive-in services per MDH guidelines.

Campgrounds and charter boats: Open with guidance.

Large public gatherings (festivals, sporting events, large concerts): Closed.