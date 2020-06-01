Superior Businesses Board Up in Preparation of Potential Protests

Some businesses along Tower Avenue have boarded up in case protests happen.

SUPERIOR, Minn. – Rumors on social media about a possible protest in Superior have some business owners protecting their stores from people who might want to do damage.

Goin’ Postal boarded up every window in front of their business. While the owner isn’t sure if a protest will actually happen or even if it would turn destructive, he says he’d rather stay safe than sorry.

“There’s a lot of concern about protests coming to our area and just to be safe. Figured it’s a little insure policy against having to take out an extra insurance policy. We understand the protests but we want to make sure we protect our property as well,” Goin’ Postal owner Andrew Perfetti said.

Top Hat Tavern, which is just down the block on tower Avenue, seems to be feeling the same way, boarded up as well. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander told Fox 21 that he doesn’t know of any organized event planned, but says his officers are prepared to respond if needed to keep everybody safe.