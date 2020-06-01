Superior Street Construction Begins at Congdon Park Drive

This construction stretches from Congdon Park Drive to 40th Avenue East and is expected to take three weeks.

DULUTH, Minn. – Construction began once again on Monday on East Superior Street.

This is part of phase 1 and stretches from Congdon Park Drive to 40th Avenue East. This is all part of the reconstruction project where crews will be installing anti-corrosion systems on the water main, and fixing the number of breaks and leaks.

This phase is expected to take three weeks, while phase two is expected to start on June 22 and will work from 40th to 44th Avenue East.