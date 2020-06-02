Bong Veterans Historical Center Reopens

Museum had been closed since March

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is back open after being closed since March because of the pandemic.

The museum reopened Monday. We’re told it’s been slower than usual, but staff are excited to have guests back in the building learning about veterans and military history in the Northland.

“To allow people to learn some of those veteran stories and learn about our Northland heroes and what they did to sacrifice for a lot of what’s going on currently in the world, what was done to secure some of those freedoms and allow us to have the discussion we were having today,” said executive director Dustin Heckman.

The museum is open every day. Masks are required for most guests to enter.

Coming up next week, the Bong Historical Center is bringing back its ‘Heavy Metal Tours,’ allowing guest to get up close with the P-38 plane and M-60 tank.