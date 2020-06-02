Campers Return As Minnesota Campgrounds Reopen

CARLTON, Minn.– A combination of nice summer weather and loosening of state guidelines means some busy campgrounds in the Northland.

On Monday, campgrounds in Minnesota reopened under phase II of Governor Walz’s Stay Safe Minnesota order. And campers didn’t waste any time, filling up different campgrounds around the area.

“We just enjoy the outdoors and being able to camp,” said, campers Phillip and Edee Lund.

Phillip and Edee Lund have been going on camping trips every year over the last decade. They spent part of this year’s trip at the Kampgrounds of America in Cloquet.

The Bemidji natives spend their winters in Florida. And on the way back they take a month to camp at every state they go through on their way back up. The two were hopeful that restrictions would be lifted in Minnesota by the time they got back and are glad to be able to camp and to social distance.

“Each one of them has been the same. They’ve said you can have a mask on. We’re self-contained so it really is nice and we also like to be social distancing,” said Phillip Lund.

Over at Jay Cooke State Park, David and Dawn Chan came up to camp at the park for the hiking trails and because it was one of the handful of state parks that was able to be open June 1.

They say everyone at the campground has been doing a good job of social distancing as everyone tries to enjoy the campgrounds during the pandemic.

“Everyone has been staying at least 6 feet apart,” said Dawn Chan. “They’ve been good in the bathrooms. We have our masks with us and we step away on the trail.”

Both groups of campers say they are glad to be back out camping again. And hope that all state park campgrounds will be open again in the near future.