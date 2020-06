DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced on Tuesday that it will be closing the Lighthouse parking lot in Canal Park for the season starting tomorrow, June 3.

The Lighthouse parking lot is located at the end of Canal Park Drive directly across from Grandma’s Saloon and Grill.

The city says the parking lot will be used as a staging area for work being completed as part of the third stage of the Lakewalk reconstruction project.