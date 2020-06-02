CSS Men’s Basketball Bringing In Four Northland Natives

The Saints already have six local basketball players on the team.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team announced their 2020 recruiting class.

Among the local names was Duluth East’s Noah Winesett. The former Greyhounds sharpshooter says he got some advice from another former Hound on the Saints team: Isiah Hendrickson.

“I was texting him. We were just talking about what the program had, what school was like, how basketball felt and how he felt playing basketball in college. And I though that would be a good experience for me. And I was excited to come join Isiah and some other teammates that I had played with before,” said Winesett.

Also, Hermantown’s Kevin Thomas will join CSS, along with former Hawk Connor Bich, who is transferring after one year at Dakota Wesleyan.

“I knew that he was being recruited by them, by St. Scholastica. I knew it would really cool to come back and play with my old teammate. It wasn’t planned at all, but it was definitely a perk,” Bich said.

“I was really excited when I heard the news. I was pretty shocked so when I heard, I was excited and definitely put a fist up in the air when I heard that. It’s going to be good to reconnect with him,” said Thomas.

The final local name was Esko’s Payton Wefel, who will also join a former teammate on the Saints in Quinn Fischer.