Lakewalk Reconstruction Closes Lakewalk Galley, Lighthouse Parking Lot For Season

DULUTH, Minn. – A popular eatery and parking lot along the Lakewalk is being forced to close for the summer season.

The Lakewalk Galley, formally known as Crabby Ol’ Bill’s, will stay covered up with its winter wrapping because of the Lakewalk reconstruction project.

The owner says the decision to not starting cooking up all their finger foods is at the direction of the city.

Meanwhile, the Lighthouse parking lot next to the Lake Superior Maritime Museum will also be closed for the season.

The lot will instead be used as a staging area for the Lakewalk work.