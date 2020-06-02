New Motorcycle Repair Shop Opens In Hermantown

Ape Hangers Customs is hosting an official grand opening this Saturday.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A new motorcycle repair shop has opened in Hermantown.

Ape Hangers Customs offers a variety of services including full engine and transmission repair.

The owner, who is originally from the twin cities, has 10 years of experience working on motorcycles.

While there aren’t many shops like this in the area, he says it took a leap of faith to open up a shop in Hermantown as the Covid-19 pandemic progressed.

“It was one of those things, I had already put a bunch of money into. There was no backing out at that point,” said Owner Patrick Hanna. “I opened up about a month and a half later than I wanted, but it got eventually to the point it was open.”

The repair shop is hosting an official grand opening this Saturday beginning at 11 a-m.

Apes Hangers Customs is located at 4176 Thunderchief Lane, Suite 102 in Hermantown.