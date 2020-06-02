New LED Sign Celebrates Denfeld Graduates

Some local seniors at Denfeld High School are being recognized by their old elementary school.

Those who went to Stowe Elementary and are now graduating have their names and pictures being displayed on an LED sign on Commonwealth Avenue as a way to honor and celebrate them. Organizers say that this year has been really tough on seniors and they are happy to give them the recognition they deserve.

“It’s just a way to recognize them,” said Nathan Glockie, the principal at Stowe Elementary School. “This is really difficult to graduate virtually, and we want to give them a virtual shoutout here on Commonwealth.”

The pictures will be displayed till Thursday when Denfeld students will be graduating.