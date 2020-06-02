Outdoor Seating Available at Duluth Cider

DULUTH, Minn. – With bars and restaurants being allowed to open using outdoor seating, some are expanding their patios like Duluth Cider in Lincoln Park.

That business already has a smaller patio, but now they’ve built it to fit 50 guests in a seating area that’s comfortable. One of the owners told us that it’s nice to be open again regardless of which business model they are using.

“But we’re excited to be able to spend more time in community physically with each other even though we are six feet apart,” said Jake Scott, one of the co-owners of Duluth Cider.

The Duluth Cider patio is open at noon Monday through Saturday and at 11 on Sundays.